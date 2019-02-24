|
|
David G. Gilpin
Dec. 6, 1947 - Feb. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend where friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Military graveside services will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. David is survived by his nieces, Lynn (Rick) Drzewiecki & Lisa (Dan) Englebert; and nephew, Thomas (Elizabeth) Whitmer. Contributions may be donated to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 in David's memory. Visit Palmer Funeral Homes website for full obituary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019