David Glen Stouder



April 2, 1949 - Jan. 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - David Glen Stouder, 69, passed away in his sleep on January 21, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to the late Glen and Gladys Stouder on April 2, 1949.



He was a nurse, artist, and adventurer in his life, who loved to travel. Those who cherish his memory and his smile are his children, Heather (Owen Beattie)Stouder of Davidsonville, Maryland and Heidi (Mike)Ford of St. Augustine, Florida; his grandchildren, Aiden, Caitlin and Ciara; his sister, Linda (Chris) Kovacevich of Elkhart; and brothers, Philip (Ilona) Stouder of Nuremberg, Germany and Randy (Elzany) Stouder of Elkhart. Also a part of his life were his nephews and nieces, Don and Michelle Kovacevich, Sven Stouder, and Ariel and Sam Stouder, and too many friends to mention.



He graduated from John Adams High School in 1968, IUSB in 1974 with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts, and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Purdue North Central in 1982. His nursing career began with the area hospitals in the Coronary Care Unit, Orthopedics and Rehab Units. Because of his love of traveling, he became a traveling nurse across the U.S., until his retirement. Wanting warmer weather, he retired in St. Augustine, Florida.



Services for David in St. Augustine are: A Celebration of his Norwegian and German heritages on March 3, 2019 at 6 pm, with his Viking send off at dusk. In South Bend, Indiana: March 30, 2019 at 2 PM, a Memorial Service will be at Gospel Center Church, 930 S. 31st St., South Bend with Pastor Jim Bayer. Come and share memories and pictures after the service. Dave always enjoyed a good story and loved to tell them! Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary