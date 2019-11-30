Home

David Haines Sr.

David Haines Sr. Obituary
David Haines Sr.

Sept. 27, 1961 - Nov. 25, 2019

PLANO, TX - David, 58, had been a resident of Edwardsburg, MI for 56 years.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Rhonda; daughters, Jennie Hayes & Rebecca Haines (John Devlin); son, David Haines Jr. (Danielle Polk); parents, Roger & Darlene Haines; brother, Dale (Valerie) Haines; sisters, Roxanne Bice (John Bice) & Lisa Sult (John Sult); & three grandsons, Xander, Carter, & Konner, as well as a very large & supporting extended family.

A Celebration of Life is Monday, December 2 at 11:00 am with lunch to follow at St. Johns Church, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019
