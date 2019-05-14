Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
David Harris

David Harris Obituary
David Harris

April 12, 1945 - May 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - David Harris, 74, of Donmoyer Street, South Bend, IN, passed away May 8, 2019.

David was born in Charleston, MO, to Elvin and Lula (Jones) Harris on April 12, 1945, both of whom preceded him in death along with a brother, Eugene Harris.

David worked 38 years for AM General retiring in 2004. He married Joyce Ann Taylor in 2007. His passions were fishing and sports, especially basketball and football.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce Ann Harris; three daughters, Felicia (Kemonte) Harris, Jaquese D. Harris, and Jacinda Harris; four sons, Gregory Gill, Tyrone (Lanatia) Harris, Johnny Harris, and Eugene Harris; one stepdaughter, Javonna Harris; one stepson, Jamar Magee; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry Harris all of South Bend, IN, and Robert (Claudette) Cassel of OH, along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's.

Arrangements entrusted to ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019
