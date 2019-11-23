|
David J. Bays
Jan. 17, 1930 - Nov. 20, 2019
NILES, MI - David Jacob Bays, 89, of Niles passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Dave was born on January 17, 1930 in South Bend to the late James H. and Ellen L. (Kromiller) Bays, Sr.
On June 1, 1957 in Niles, he married the former Mona L. Jones. They celebrated 62 years together.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his son, David A. Bays; and his brother, Donald Bays.
He is survived by his wife Mona; his grandchild, Robert; great-grandchildren, Tegan and Lane Bays; and his brothers, James H. Bays, Jr. of Niles and Jacob B. Bays of Niles.
Dave worked for Tyler Refrigeration from which he retired in 1985.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Niles, the American Legion, and Barron Lake Association. Dave was an avid NY Yankee fan. Dave was an amazing athlete. He played baseball, football, and basketball while serving in the Army. He was briefly signed with the Chicago Cubs in 1949 as a catcher.
Dave loved going fishing with Mona, especially in the U.P. He also enjoyed the Lawrence Welk Show, cowboy shows, and University of Michigan.
Visitation for Dave will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00pm until the start of his Funeral service at 2:00pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. Burial will follow with Military Rites at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Memorials in Dave's name may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Niles.
Online condolences, photos, and stories to share with the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019