David J. “Dave”
Dudzinski
Jan. 23, 1964 - May 2, 2020
ELBURN, IL - David J. “Dave” Dudzinski, age 56, of Elburn, IL, passed away May 2, 2020, at his home following a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He was born January 23, 1964, in South Bend, IN, to proud parents, Henry and Joan (Guzicki) Dudzinski.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, “Champion and Inspiration”, Barb; three children: David Dudzinski Jr., Katy Dudzinski, and Robbie Dudzinski; his mother, Joan Dudzinski; one brother, Alan (April) Dudzinski; a sister-in-law, Rosie Dudzinski; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a countryside full of friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Dudzinski and one brother, Jim Dudzinski.
Private family services have been held with plans to celebrate with all family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dave's name. Checks may be made to the “David J. Dudzinski Memorial” and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com by using the “contact us” button.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2020.