David J. Franks
Feb. 15, 1950 - Feb. 13, 2020
GRANGER, IN - David J. Franks, 69, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 15, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was raised by his mother, Dorothy (Zeresta) Franks and his grandmother, whom he dearly loved.
David did his graduate work at the University of Notre Dame. He was fond of Lou Holtz and his football program at Notre Dame. Dave's enthusiasm and support of the Notre Dame Football Program continued throughout his life. Dave returned in 2014 and enjoyed several years of peace, joy and happiness in the city he loved most, enjoying the team he loved most.
David had a very successful career in marketing. He worked as Director of Marketing for the Hawaii Pizza Hut franchise and later with Burger King. He retired early to take care of his mother, Dorothy with love, care, and compassion. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2013.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to Notre Dame Football Program. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, South Bend is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020