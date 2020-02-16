|
|
David J. Toth
Sept. 26, 1934 - Feb. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David J. Toth, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Signature HealthCARE of South Bend. David was born on September 26, 1934 in South Bend to Andrew and Helen (Vargyas) Toth, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in 1998 from the State of Indiana Toll Road. In May 1958 he married Patricia Kurdys; she passed away on April 30, 1995. In October 1999 he married Alice Chrzan, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, David (Sheila) Toth of St. Joseph, Michigan, Thomas (Mary Jo) Toth of Granger, Indiana, and James Toth of Elgin, Illinois; and eight grandchildren, David (Leyla) Toth and Ryan, Thomas, Madeline, Abigail, Elizabeth, Michael ,and Justin Toth. David was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Toth; and his brother, Andrew Toth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. David was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. He was a 1952 graduate of South Bend Central High School and served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and playing slot machines at the casino. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewsk.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020