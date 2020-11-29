1/1
David J. Wroblewski
{ "" }
David J. Wroblewski

Dec. 14, 1962 - Nov. 23, 2020

NILES, MI - David Wroblewski, 57, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife and son DJ at his side on Monday, November 23, 2020 due to complications from a stroke.

Dave was born December 14, 1962 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Delores (Papczynski) Wroblewski. He was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Wroblewski.

Left to cherish the memory of Dave is his wife, Susan Wroblewski; and children, DJ. (Heather) Wroblewski, Danielle (Jaron) Wroblewski, Brandi (Kyle) Heeter, Stephen (Jennifer) Estes, and Aaron (Samantha) Honchell; 14 grandchildren; brother, James (Cheryl) Wroblewski; and a nephew.

Dave was the very last student to graduate from North Liberty High School in 1981. He grew up farming, which he loved. Dave was the parts manager for Wyatt Farm Center for many years. He enjoyed tractor pulling, building mini pulling trucks and tractors, Saturday nights at South Bend Motor Speedway, and everything John Deere. Dave was also an avid Notre Dame fan, but his favorite interest and love was his grandchildren and rescued dogs.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a safer date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
