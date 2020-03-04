|
|
Rev. David John Ault
April 30, 1943 - Feb. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rev. David John Ault, 76, of South Bend, IN passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born April 30, 1943 in Marinette, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Luedtke and Donald Ault; and sisters, Donna Lipman and Jeanne Spiegel.
David grew up in Green Bay and Sheboygan, WI. He attended Concordia High School in Milwaukee, and Concordia Junior College in Fort Wayne, IN. He received his master's degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO.
On June 3, 1967, he married Barbara Brandon, who survives, along with children: Tim (Julie) of Valparaiso, IN, John (Dotty) of Okinawa, Japan, Kimberly (Cameron) Tuai of Urbandale, IA, and Lesley (Rick) Kentaft of LaPorte, IN; grandchildren: Kaleah Ault, David and Joe Ault, Emma, Olivia, and Gracie Ault, Lilly and India Tuai, and A.J. and Paden Kentaft; sisters: Connee Jesse-Assells, Jackie Luca, Patty Knutson, and Sue Jesse, all of California, and Cheryl Slusser, Wanda Krause, Dianna Steines, and Dianna's children, Jade and Carter, all of Wisconsin.
David served as pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer and Riplinger, WI for 30 years, and Bethany Lutheran Church in South Bend for 10 years, until his retirement in 2009. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, running, biking, soccer, softball, and travel. He was a man of many skills, who built his family's cottage, painted the steeple of the church, repaired his automobiles, and could explain how almost anything worked. He was a voracious reader of history, fiction, and the news, and had a working knowledge of Greek, German, Latin, and Aramaic languages.
Dave was a humble man of great intelligence and understanding. Quiet and principled, he was willing to stand up for his position without passing judgement. In his ministry, he believed his greatest impact was on shut-ins and those facing the end of life. However, he had a tremendous impact on many others through his teaching and counseling thanks to his respectful and ecumenical approach to life and personal faith.
A Memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, March 13, 2:00 pm EST at First English Lutheran Church, 16495 Ireland Rd., Mishawaka. A Celebration of Life is planned for May 16 in Spencer, WI. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020