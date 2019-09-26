|
David Joseph
Pendzinski
Sept. 30, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2019
GRANGER, IN - David Joseph Pendzinski, 74, of Granger passed away at 9:16 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 in his home.
David was born September 30, 1944 in South Bend, the son of the late Joseph John and Gertrude Genevieve (Palkowski) Pendzinski. He grew up in South Bend and spent the majority of his life in the Granger area.
David proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corp active duty from 1962 -1968 during the Viet Nam War. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson for Operation Harvest Moon December 20, 1965 near Da Nang and Chu Lia Hill 55. In addition, he received the Purple Heart Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with two stars for two tours, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal -2nd Award, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and a Rifle Expert Badge. Among his assignments was platoon leader guarding the Polaris Missile Installation in Charleston, SC. Honorable Discharge.
David earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting from LaSalle University, Chicago, Illinois.
David was employed by Garson's Physicians Supply where he began a medical sales career that spanned 35 years. He built a territory that included physician offices, clinics, hospitals and long-term care facilities in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, subsequently representing two national companies.
David started Arborscapes, a lawn and tree care service, after his retirement. He worked for ten years primarily alongside his beloved buddy and sidekick grandson Jacob Smith.
David was a volunteer fireman for the Harris Township Fire Department from 1978-1990. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0151, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8748 and South Bend Marines.
David's surviving family includes his wife Kathleen Sue Heemer whom he married on October 5, 1966; two daughters, Kimberly Marie Pendzinski of South Bend, IN and Amy Lea (Christopher) Moffitt of New Carlisle, IN; three grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Brittany Moffitt and Clayton Moffitt; his sister, Sue (Ernest) Tranberg of South Bend, IN; three brothers-in-law, Richard Heemer of Niles, MI, Robert Niezgodski of Stevensville, MI and David Lankard of Utica, MI; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Kelly of Fraser, MI, Joyce (John) Ostrowski of Cassopolis, MI and Jennifer Heemer of Walkerton, IN along with nephews Andrew (Kelly) Tranberg and Arthur Heemer, and nieces Beth Lankard, Betsy (Edward) Peters, Stefanie Hodgson, Antonia (Kullen) Day, Lauren (Michael) Walkup, Lisa (Steve) Gentry, Lynn (Rob) Baldwin, and Adrienne Tranberg.
David was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Gertrude Pendzinski; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lena and Basel Heemer; his sister, Shirley Niezgodski; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Lankard and Anita Heemer; and by his brother-in-law, Arthur David Michael Heemer.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana, where a rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., which will be followed by a military burial in the Veterans Section at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 or www.semperfifund.org.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019