David L. Bolinger



Jan. 9, 1957 - Feb. 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - David Lee Bolinger, 62, residing in South Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in his home. He was born January 9, 1957 in South Bend, a son of Corbin Eugene & Marilyn J. (Campbell) Bolinger, and was a graduate of Clay High School.



David was self-employed as a small engine repairman. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting old antique gas engines, and paperweights.



He is survived by his mother, Marilyn J. Bolinger of South Bend, and his brother, Eric (Kelly) Bolinger of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his father, Corbin E. Bolinger on July 15, 2008, and his brother, Colin K. Bolinger on April 7, 2016.



Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, with Rev. David Schrader officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the 2:00 p.m. service.



Contributions in memory of David may be offered to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614, or to the Indiana University of South Bend Foundation, Mary Margaret Scholarship Fund, 1700 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615.



Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.