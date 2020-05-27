David L. Carter
Feb. 17, 1936 - May 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - David L. Carter, age 84, of Mishawaka, died on May 23, 2020. Originally from Michigan, David moved to Indiana in 1970. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1958 with a B.M.E. degree, taught music for six years, and then transitioned to retail, becoming department manager in five stores. Upon retirement, he continued to work part time until 2010. He was a member of Southside Christian Church, and a special kindred men's group.
He leaves behind his much cherished extended families: brother, Gary; daughters, (1) Lisa Metzner (Terry), (2) Laurie Elliott, (3) Amy Reiske (Bob), and (4) Lizabeth “Betsy” Rogers (Mike); grandchildren: (1) Amanda Metzner, Meghan Thompson (Chad); (2) Jacob Elliott, Alyssa Elliott; (3) Joshua Elliott (Chelsea), Elizabeth Elliott; (4) Brian Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; former wife, Jean Unger (Dick); and special friend, Cheryl Swartz.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ted and Jeanette; brother, Lee, and grandson, Nicholas Metzner. Two miniature schnauzers - first Mytse, then Mollie - were household joys. There will be no visitation or funeral.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
--- “The hill of life now crested” ---
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.