David L. Carter
1936 - 2020
David L. Carter

Feb. 17, 1936 - May 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - David L. Carter, age 84, of Mishawaka, died on May 23, 2020. Originally from Michigan, David moved to Indiana in 1970. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1958 with a B.M.E. degree, taught music for six years, and then transitioned to retail, becoming department manager in five stores. Upon retirement, he continued to work part time until 2010. He was a member of Southside Christian Church, and a special kindred men's group.

He leaves behind his much cherished extended families: brother, Gary; daughters, (1) Lisa Metzner (Terry), (2) Laurie Elliott, (3) Amy Reiske (Bob), and (4) Lizabeth “Betsy” Rogers (Mike); grandchildren: (1) Amanda Metzner, Meghan Thompson (Chad); (2) Jacob Elliott, Alyssa Elliott; (3) Joshua Elliott (Chelsea), Elizabeth Elliott; (4) Brian Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; former wife, Jean Unger (Dick); and special friend, Cheryl Swartz.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ted and Jeanette; brother, Lee, and grandson, Nicholas Metzner. Two miniature schnauzers - first Mytse, then Mollie - were household joys. There will be no visitation or funeral.

Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.

--- “The hill of life now crested” ---


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
