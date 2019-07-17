David L. Heckaman I



Feb. 14, 1923 - July 14, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - David L. Heckaman I, 96, of Lakeville, IN passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born February 14, 1923 in Marshall County, IN to the late Oliver and Chloe Belle (Jones) Heckaman. On July 18, 1942, he married Norma (Hall) Heckaman, who preceded him in death.



David is survived by three sons, David L. (Georgia) Heckaman II, Dennis Heckaman, and Toby (Sharon) Heckaman; son-in-law, Steve Slagle; daughter-in-law, Kathy Heckaman; seven grandchildren, April, Corry, Lindie, Ty, Shiloh, Stephanie, and Chris; seventeen great-grandchildren, Hunter, Chloe, Leigha, Timothy, Grace, Dakota, Ty, Tuff, Logan, Cole, Jacob, Lucas, Lauren, Michelle, Aubree, Anthony, and Dominic; and one great-great-granddaughter, Arlene. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Slagle; three sisters, Hope, Mary, and Inez; and three brothers, Bill, Herbert, and Oliver Jr.



David served in the United States Army Air Corps from January 1943 to August 1945, during the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He served underneath the 9th Bomb GP, 99th Sqd, 20th Air Force. David was stationed in the Western Pacific on Saipan and Tinian during the Air Offensive Japan, where he was Sgt. Crew Chief to service B17's, B24's, and B29's where he loaded bombs, ammunition, and mines every day. He recently received a Quilt of Honor for his military service.



After serving in the military, David worked as a cabinet maker at Singer Sewing Machine, Ball Bands, and Coppes Kitchen, from which he retired after 35 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 363 in Lakeville and Lakeville United Methodist Church.



Friends may visit with the family at Lakeville United Methodist Church, 610 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN on Thursday, July 18 from 2-4 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the church at 4 PM with Pastor Brian White officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.



Contributions in memory of David may be made to the Lakeville United Methodist Church, 610 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN 46536, or to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019