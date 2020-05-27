David L. Jackson
1949 - 2020
David L. Jackson

Dec. 5, 1949 - May 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David L. Jackson, 70, of South Bend went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born December 5, 1949 in St. Augustine, FL to the late Joseph R. and Mary Jo (Leach) Jackson. On July 31, 1998 in South Bend, David married the former Evelyn “Jeannie” (Clapper) Jackson, who survives.

Also surviving are his sisters, Peggy (David) Barrier of South Bend, IN and Patricia (Danny Trethewey) Jackson of South Bend, IN; brother, Daniel (Rachel) Jackson of Ashland, OH; four nieces; five nephews; and two little boys who were like grandchildren, Owen and Liam Maloney, who affectionately referred to David as “Poppy”.

David was a lead man at Lock Joint Tube in South Bend and was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Wakarusa. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed watching NASCAR. David collected antique radios and loved all types of music.

Funeral services for David will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of David may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford Street, Wakarusa, IN 46573.

Online condolences can be sent to David's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
