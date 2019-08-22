Home

David L. McMurtrie


1950 - 2019
David L. McMurtrie Obituary
David L. McMurtrie

Dec. 15, 1950 - Aug. 20, 2019

GRANGER, IN - David L. McMurtrie, 68, of Granger, passed away on Tuesday, August 20 in his residence in the company of his loving family. David was born in Mishawaka on December 15, 1950 to Harold Raymond and Ruth Mae (Black) McMurtrie. On December 12, 1980 he married the love of his life, Alicia Leonhard. He worked many years as an appliance technician.

David is survived by his loving wife Alicia along with his sister, Kathy (Lonnie) Micinski of Noblesville, IN. David is also survived by his best buddies, Chet and Roxanne Micinski, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many extended family.

As per David's wishes there will be no services at this time. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Southern Care Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



He overcame his physical limitations with a sharp intelligence, hard work, and a quick wit.

Those who met him were profoundly blessed. Although he left with a big piece of our hearts, we can smile thinking of him enjoying his new found freedom in Heaven.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
