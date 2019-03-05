David L. Mornout



June 25, 1941 - March 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - David L. Mornout, 77, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 3, at Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness, with his loving family by his side.



David was born on June 25, 1941, in Whittier, CA to the late Bernard H. and Stella G. (Riley) Mornout.



He moved to the Michiana area in 1964, coming from Attica, IN. On August 15, 1964, David married Ardith M. Tetzlaff, in South Bend. Ardith survives along with their daughters, Kim (Mike) Pehling of Mishawaka and Goldena (Vince) Leodanski of North Liberty; and son, Steven (Mary) Mornout of Franklin, TN. David is survived by his loving grandchildren, Blaine, Andrew, Luke, Michael, Jarrod, Hannah, Vince, and Eli along with one great-grandchild, the children and grandchildren of Mike Pehling, and his beloved dog, Mr. Moose.



David retired after 30 years from Indiana and Michigan Electric as a Supervisor.



He enjoyed bird watching, golfing, fishing, camping, being a history buff, and NASCAR racing, and he was an avid reader.



David was a member of the Donmoyer Avenue Church of Christ, where he taught Sunday school, in-home Bible study, and participated in the prayer group.



The Mornout family would like to thank the staff on the 9th floor of Memorial Hospital for the care and love shown to David and the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 State Road 23, North Liberty, IN 46554.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 7 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Stewart officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and services.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019