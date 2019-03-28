David L. Peregrine



April 20, 1944 - March 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - David L. Peregrine, 74 years old, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. David was born on April 20, 1944 in Plymouth, IN to Wallace and Virgie Adine (Snyder) Peregrine, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister, Sally Ann Peregrine. David was united in marriage on January 14, 1985 in Mishawaka, IN, to the former Marianne Parvis, who survives.



David is survived by his children, Dee Ann (Terry) Heatherly of Osceola, IN, Scott Everett (Colleen) Peregrine of South Bend, Dr. Andrew David (Candace) Peregrine of Waco, TX, Sally Ann (Rob) Goo of South Bend, and Sarah Ann Uhl of Georgia, along with sixteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. Also surviving are siblings, Betty (Dale) Cox of Lakeville, Margaret Ann (Kenneth) Cramer of Glendale, AZ, Juanita Scarborough of Plymouth, and Wally (Marge) Peregrine of Plymouth, IN as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



David was a graduate of Howard W. Sams Technical Institute and worked for CSI and Whiteford Trucking as a driver, then went on to become a State Driving Examiner for the Commercial Drivers Institute, South Bend. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golf, sky diving, bungee jumping, and white water rafting. David was a faithful member and usher at Southside Baptist Church.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 29 at the Southside Baptist Church, 1130 Jackson Road, South Bend, IN 46614, officiated by Pastor Scott Smith. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 28 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614, as well as from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David L. Peregrine may be donated to the Southside Baptist Church, 1130 Jackson Road, South Bend, IN 46614; Parkinson Association of Central Indiana, 4755 Kingsway Drive, Suite 333, Indianapolis, IN 46205; or Rock Steady - Fighting Against Parkinson, 7440 N. Shadeland Ave., Suite 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Online condolences may be offered to the David L. Peregrine family at www.palmerfuneral homes.com.