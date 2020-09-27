David L. Sult
July 5, 1943 - Sept. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David L. Sult, 77, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. David was born July 5, 1943 in Elkhart, IN to the late Richard and Ardith (Crawford) Sult.
David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from which he retired after 23 years. After retiring, he worked at the United States Postal Service helping maintain their computer system.
David is survived by his two daughters, Christine Woolley of South Bend and Denise Sult of Benton Harbor, MI; his sister, Carol Kujawski of Edwardsburg, MI; and his brother, Rick Sult of Elkhart, IN.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11:30am Monday, September 28, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.