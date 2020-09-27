1/1
David L. Sult
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Sult

July 5, 1943 - Sept. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David L. Sult, 77, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. David was born July 5, 1943 in Elkhart, IN to the late Richard and Ardith (Crawford) Sult.

David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from which he retired after 23 years. After retiring, he worked at the United States Postal Service helping maintain their computer system.

David is survived by his two daughters, Christine Woolley of South Bend and Denise Sult of Benton Harbor, MI; his sister, Carol Kujawski of Edwardsburg, MI; and his brother, Rick Sult of Elkhart, IN.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11:30am Monday, September 28, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved