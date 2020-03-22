|
David Lee Peterson
Aug. 26, 1949 - March 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - David Lee Peterson passed away at 10:15pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 within the care of Hospice. He was a kind Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Son. Dave was born to Bob and Dorothy Peterson (Turner) in Chesterton in 1949. He graduated Chesterton High School in 1967, then got drafted to serve in the Marines during the Vietnam era. He worked in the Presidential detail stationed in San Clemente. He drove for President Nixon and General Westmoreland as a limo driver in the Marine Corps. He was also a cook in the service. He was skilled in multiple job drills working for the Bloxsom Company, Sears, and Joy Manufacturing as a Payroll Clerk. Dave enjoyed building with Legos and model train sets, making small towns with lights and buildings. He also enjoyed making small carpentry projects in his younger days for his nieces and nephews. David was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Pistol and Expert Markmanship Badge.
David was preceded in death by his father, Bob Peterson. David is survived by his mother, Dorothy Peterson of Mishawaka; ex-wife, Margaret (Peggy) Krone Lasky of Michigan City; sister, Robyn Boggs of Mishawaka; brother, Dean Peterson of Palatine, Illinois; son, Glenn Peterson of Osceola; daughter-in-law, Becki Peterson of Osceola; nephew, Matthew Boggs of Mishawaka; nieces, Meghan Boggs of New Carlisle and Katie Boggs of New Carlisle; and granddaughter, Samantha Peterson of Osceola.
Funeral Services will be at 2pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020