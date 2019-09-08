|
|
David Lindley
July 22, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - David Lindley, 37, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, formerly of Mishawaka, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. David was an extraordinary father, husband, son, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
David was born on July 22, 1982 in South Bend to Randy and Jill (Harley) Lindley.
On July 29, 2006 he married the former Ashley Osos. Surviving are his wife, Ashley; parents Randy and Jill Lindley of Mishawaka; children, Adalyn, Owen, and Caden Lindley; sisters, Stephanie (Brandon) Koski of Fishers, IN and Stacie (Ben) Young of Zionsville, IN; his in-laws, Allan (DeDe) Osos of Niles, and Karen Lovitt of Niles and Andrew (Heather) Osos of Niles, as well as 9 nieces and nephews.
David loved to play golf. He won many individual tournaments and in his senior year at Marian High School, he led his team to the State Championship.
David obtained his PhD from Purdue University. He spent his career at Abbvie Labs as a Senior Scientist. David loved music, especially classic rock and attended many concerts with his dad. David was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved going to games with his kids. He loved vacations with his family, especially their annual trip to Wisconsin Dells. David had a deep faith in God and it was reflected in his daily life.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for Ashley and the children may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-lindley-family
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019