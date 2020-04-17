|
David “Dave”
Lukasiewicz
April 24, 1953 - April 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Lukasiewicz, 66, passed away in his home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Dave was born on April 24, 1953 to the late Donald and Helen (Horwath) Lukasiewicz, and spent most of his life in South Bend. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald “Donnie” Lukasiewicz.
Dave graduated from Jackson High School in 1971. He enjoyed life and learning, and brought a lot of laughter to his family and everyone who knew him. Dave was very close to his daughter Tracie, and they created many wonderful memories and inside jokes which she will cherish always. As a drummer, Dave had a tremendous love for music, especially rock. He was an avid concertgoer and also enjoyed watching sports, movies, and taking in his favorite tv shows. When his son-in-law Ricky came into his life, he and Dave became great friends, and bonded over a mutual love of the band Rush.
Dave was the coach of his daughter's little league team when she was young and volunteered for several years at the Dickinson Middle School library, and loved it when he would get recognized years later from former students calling out “Mr. Luke!” Dave had a special connection with his brother Donnie and sister Karen, and volunteered with the Indiana when they were involved.
Dave will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tracie (Ricky) Mahadeo; stepmother, Joan Lukasiewicz; brother, Tom (Judy) Lukasiewicz; sister, Karen Lukasiewicz; and ex-wife, Gail Lukasiewicz.
Due to the current health risks, Private Services will be held. Condolences may be mailed to ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Community Resources, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020