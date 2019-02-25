Services Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main Mishawaka , IN 46545 574 255-3126 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main Mishawaka , IN 46545 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 724 N. Main St Mishawaka , IN View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Lynn Miller

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David Lynn Miller



July 13, 1943 - Feb. 22, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - David Lynn Miller, 75, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019. His trust in the promises of God, love for his family, and decades of fruitful Christian ministry encouraged him in his lengthy battle with a rare illness.



David was born to Linford and Ferne (Holcomb) Miller on July 13, 1943 in South Bend, IN. He attended First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, IN with his family and there, at an early age, came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Through his childhood he remained active in his church youth group, and Youth for Christ while in high school. David graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1961, and went on to earn a Bachelors of Science degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. He later earned a Masters of Ministry degree from BJU, and in 2010, was honored with a Doctor of Divinity degree from Northland International University in Dunbar, WI.



David was a quiet man who loved deeply. He enjoyed reading and studying, playing softball with his church family, and following Notre Dame athletics and his beloved Chicago White Sox.



Although a cliche for many, he truly loved his family, his God, and his country. He married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Ball, on their graduation day in June of 1966 in Greenville. Over the next few years God blessed them with two daughters who adored and respected their earthly father. One of David's greatest joys was taking his family away each year for a time to celebrate together the blessing of being a family.



Over the years, David served in three ministries that he loved dearly. He began teaching at Dublin Christian Academy in Dublin, NH in 1966. In 1973 he moved his family to Indiana where he assumed the responsibility as Administrator of Brethren Christian School in Osceola, IN. In 1976, he returned “home” to First Baptist Church in Mishawaka in the role of Assistant Pastor, and a year later mwas called to be Senior Pastor. Among many accomplishments, he was instrumental in founding First Baptist Christian School in 1977, and served as its Administrator until it closed in 2012.



Christian education and parents' freedom to educate their children were important to him. He served on several boards during his years in ministry that promoted and protected those ideas, including the Indiana Association of Christian Schools and Advance America. After 37 years as Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church, David transitioned to the role of Pastor Emeritus in 2014. He is the longest serving pastor in the 152-year history of the church.



Through his lengthy pastorate, he was a student of the Bible, a caring under-shepherd to his congregation, and an encourager to the end. Two of his greatest gifts were a listening ear and a teaching heart, which served him well in everyday life and especially in his ministry calling.



He loved and served the membership of First Baptist Church like his own family.



And while David's ultimate citizenship is in Heaven, he was especially thankful and appreciative to be an earthly citizen of the United States of America. He constantly reminded his family and congregation that the freedoms they enjoyed to openly worship God came at a great cost to our country, and should never be forgotten or taken for granted. Memorial, Independence, and Veterans' Days observances and celebrations were special to him for many reasons, especially allowing him to teach the Word of God freely in his beloved country.



The family wishes to thank the many medical professionals, caregivers, and friends who tended to his health needs over the past few years of his debilitating illness. They especially want to acknowledge his caregiver, Toya Lane, the wonderful support of Hospice of Miami Valley, and the entire staff of Trinity Community.



Your love and care brought brightness and encouragement during a difficult season.



David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (Ball) Miller; two daughters, Christine (Paul) Whitt of Brevard, NC and Carrie (Mark) Combs of Jamestown, OH; six grandchildren, Emily, Alexander, and Jackson Whitt, and Olivia, Maddy, and Ava Combs; a sister, Mary (Miller) Fowler of Mishawaka; and nephews, nieces, and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents and two precious little ones.



Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 28, from 3:00 until 8:00PM in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, March 1 at the First Baptist Church, 724 N. Main St., Mishawaka, with Rev. Peter Jones presiding. David will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in his name to First Baptist Church of Mishawaka, or Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH 46385. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries