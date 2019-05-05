David M. Sever



Feb. 21, 1948 - April 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. David Sever, PHD, loving husband, father and grandfather died April 19 in Largo, Florida after a brief hospital stay. A Celebration of Life will be held in Largo, Florida on June 29.



Dr. Sever was born on February 21, 1948 in Canton, Ohio. Dr. Sever received his undergraduate and master degrees in Zoology/Biology from Ohio University. He later obtained his PHD at Tulane University. After completing his education, he began a long and distinguished teaching and researching career. Most notably, he taught Biology at St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana from 1974 to 2004. Later in his career, he held the Kenneth Dyson Endowed Professorship at Southeastern Louisiana University where he spent the last 11 years of his career. Dr. Sever was a well-recognized authority in the herpetological/biological scientific community and was the author of numerous books, textbooks and research articles. Dr. Sever was a mainstay at scientific conventions in the herpetological community and was a regular keynote speaker and presenter. Most of all, Dr. Sever enjoyed fostering and mentoring future herpetologists and often collaborated with the younger generation of scientists in research and publication. Dr. Sever was recognized as a distinguished alumnus by Ohio University and was given the title of Professor Emeritus at Southeastern Louisiana.



Dr. Sever is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlis; his two children, Philip and Robert; and his five grandchildren, Zoe, Quinn, Joseph, Nathan and Paul. David and Marlis were inseparable throughout their life and had many adventures together including extensive travel across the United States and the world. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends and colleagues.



The family has requested that donations be made to a fund earmarked for student travel to conferences sponsored by the Society for the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles, ssar.wildapricot.org/sever-donations.