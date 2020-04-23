|
David M. VanPutten
April 6, 1944 - April 10, 2020
HOLLAND, MI - On April 10, 2020, David M. VanPutten, 76, passed away from complications following surgery after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He went home to our Lord & Savior surrounded by his family. David is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; daughters, Stacey (Randy) Weirich and Brooke (Luciano) Gani; son, Michael (Casey) VanPutten; 6 grandchildren; and his brother, Tom (Sue) VanPutten. David was born in Holland, Michigan to the late Gordon & Geraldine VanPutten.
David graduated from Holland Christian High School and the Kendall College of Art & Design. He was employed with Skyline Corporation as their Advertising Manager from 1973-1980. He went on to work as Marketing Manager for Dowagiac Commercial Press and retired in 2015. He had a passion for the arts, working with horses, and spending time with his many friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He led by example, was strong in his faith, and was a genuine caring man who had a good sense of humor. David will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to meet him.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to honor David's faith and church family to First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020