St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
David M. Widawski

David M. Widawski Obituary
David M. Widawski

Aug. 9, 1962 - Jan. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David M. Widawski, 57, passed away Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 in his home. Dave was born Aug. 9, 1962 in South Bend to the late Donald & Theresa (Bystry) Widawski. He is survived by sisters, Debby (Mark) Horvath & Ann (Mike) Black; & brothers, Robert (Michelle) Widawski & Paul (Sandy) Widawski. Dave was a big NASCAR fan. He will be missed by all. Graveside Services are 11am Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of Dave's life will follow. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
