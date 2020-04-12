|
David MacKenzie
July 1, 1925 - March 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David MacKenzie, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 just 18 days after his wife, Helen Margaret MacKenzie passed. David was born July 1, 1925 in Inverness, Scotland to the late Mary Forbes MacKenzie. David honorably served in the Royal Air Force. He moved from the United Kingdom, Canada to the United States, where he met and married his first wife of 51 years, Mary Louise Henderson. Together they had four sons, David, Dick, Doug, and Duncan. David was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary and second wife, Helen; and sons, David F. & Duncan Scott.
Left to cherish David's memory are his sons, Dick (Jeanine Paczkowski) MacKenzie and Douglas (Sharilyn) MacKenzie; daughter-in-law, Sherry MacKenzie; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
David retired from the Uniroyal Corporation. He accepted Christ later in life and spent 40 years extolling the Lord. He believed it is never too late to live a Christian life. He was a member of West Edison Church of God.
A Private Family Burial will take place Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Highland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020