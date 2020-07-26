1/1
David Matthew Nowak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Matthew Nowak

Oct. 3, 1943 - July 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David Matthew Nowak, age 76, passed away on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen, son Neal, and brothers Robert and Thomas. Dave graduated with a B.S. degree in finance from Evansville College (now University) in 1967.

During his life he had many achievements. He worked at U.S. Steel Corporation in Gary, Indiana and Baytown, Texas, and developed the closed bottom submerged pouring of steel. He developed a preventive maintenance program for Hummer and revised the production line for Jeeps for sale to the Postal Service. He was systems analyst for several companies. He developed an automatic end-of-day procedure for next day's sales information and wrote a computer program for Ziker Cleaners for running of the company's inventory.

He garnered a patent on fireproof insulation, one of his proudest achievements. He specified and assisted in implementing an enterprise-wide computer system for a large company and did turnarounds of several companies from unprofitability to profitability. David worked as consultant for Coachmen Industries under Keith Corson. While there he created, wrote, directed and filmed business videos, and training, orientation and sales promotion videos. He also was instrumental in the success of Viking RV where he set up the laminating department for production, redesigned their extrusion equipment with significant savings on equipment, and was instrumental in the purchase of the company's first CNC router. The success of this first machine initiated more purchases. David designed and built a website, AmishFurnitureSuperStore.com, in which he displayed and sold furniture built by the Amish. He also won a design award from the ASID (American Society of Interior Designers). These are just some of the many accomplishments he was able to garner with his high creative abilities and talent.

David maintained and valued his friendships and family and is deeply loved.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved