David Matthew Nowak
Oct. 3, 1943 - July 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Matthew Nowak, age 76, passed away on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen, son Neal, and brothers Robert and Thomas. Dave graduated with a B.S. degree in finance from Evansville College (now University) in 1967.
During his life he had many achievements. He worked at U.S. Steel Corporation in Gary, Indiana and Baytown, Texas, and developed the closed bottom submerged pouring of steel. He developed a preventive maintenance program for Hummer and revised the production line for Jeeps for sale to the Postal Service. He was systems analyst for several companies. He developed an automatic end-of-day procedure for next day's sales information and wrote a computer program for Ziker Cleaners for running of the company's inventory.
He garnered a patent on fireproof insulation, one of his proudest achievements. He specified and assisted in implementing an enterprise-wide computer system for a large company and did turnarounds of several companies from unprofitability to profitability. David worked as consultant for Coachmen Industries under Keith Corson. While there he created, wrote, directed and filmed business videos, and training, orientation and sales promotion videos. He also was instrumental in the success of Viking RV where he set up the laminating department for production, redesigned their extrusion equipment with significant savings on equipment, and was instrumental in the purchase of the company's first CNC router. The success of this first machine initiated more purchases. David designed and built a website, AmishFurnitureSuperStore.com
, in which he displayed and sold furniture built by the Amish. He also won a design award from the ASID (American Society of Interior Designers). These are just some of the many accomplishments he was able to garner with his high creative abilities and talent.
David maintained and valued his friendships and family and is deeply loved.