Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for David McMurtrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Murph" McMurtrie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Murph" McMurtrie Obituary
David ‘Murph'

McMurtrie

Dec. 15, 1950 - Aug. 20, 2019

GRANGER, IN - David L. McMurtie, 68, of Granger, passed away on Tuesday, August, 20 in his residence in the company of his loving family. David was born in Mishawaka on December 15, 1950 to Harold Raymond and Ruth Mae (Black) McMurtrie. On December 12, 1980 he married the love of his life, Alicia Leonhard. He worked many years as an appliance technician.

David is survived by his loving wife Alicia along with his sister, Kathy (Lonnie) Micinski of Noblesville, IN. David is also survived by his best buddies, Chet and Roxanne Micinski, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many extended family.

As per David's wishes there will be no services at this time. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Southern Care Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



He overcame his physical limitations with a sharp intelligence, hard work and a quick wit.

Those who met him were profoundly blessed. Although he left with a big piece of our hearts, we can smile thinking of him enjoying his newfound freedom in Heaven.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now