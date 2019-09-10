|
David Monroe Deepe
Oct. 28, 1947 - Sept. 7, 2019
WABASH, IN - David Monroe Deepe, 71, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 3:50 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor East in Wabash. He was born October 28, 1947 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Myron Bernard and Beulah (Pugh) Deepe.
David was a 1966 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana. He was a medic in the U.S. Navy stationed with the Marines in Vietnam. He was a security officer in Alabama for several years before coming to Wabash County. David was a member of the Wabash First United Methodist Church, and V.F.W. Post 286. He enjoyed fishing, walking, and playing with his dog. David had been a resident of Miller's Merry Manor East since February of 2017.
He is survived by two brothers-in-law, Jerry Perkins of Roann, Indiana and Bruce Bollinger of Oscoda, Michigan; and his brother, Billy Edwards of Strawtown, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna Deepe, his parents; three sisters, Charlotte Bollinger, Myra Perkins, and Rebecca Neese; and his brother, Brett Deepe.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. Cass Street, Wabash, with Pastor John Cook officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, Indiana. Friends may call 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service of Wabash is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials are Wabash First United Methodist Church or Animal Shelter of Wabash County.
The memorial guest book for David may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019