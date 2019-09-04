|
David N. Dean
Oct. 15, 1949 - Aug. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Dean passed away unexpectedly in his home due to natural causes on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1949 in Melrose, Massachusetts to the late Claude O. and Anne (Jansiewicz) Dean. The family resided in Malden, Massachusetts for several years before moving to Niles, Michigan.
Dave's childhood in Niles was fondly remembered and described as full of adventure with many friends on 3rd Street. He attended Cherry Street School and then Niles High School where he excelled in sports. He was proud of the historical significance of Niles, and had stories of his explorations and artifacts that he donated to the Niles Museum.
Dave served valiantly in the United State Marine Corps as a member of the Special Forces and the Combined Action Program in Vietnam. He was highly decorated and received multiple Purple Hearts for being wounded in action. He carried in his heart the pain of lost comrades and felt that they were the real heroes.
After recovering in the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, Dave pursued completion of undergraduate and post graduate education. He was proud of an MBA from University of Michigan and a law degree from University of Chicago. He continued to work in the corporate world in Chicago until forming a corporation called NEWS Limited to promote nightclub entertainment. He shared a partnership in three famous nightclubs and bought and sold downtown property. He also set up the first Cool Jazz Festival in Milwaukee. His entrepreneur spirit prevailed for years.
He married Francesca L. (Verderese) Dean on August 7, 1983 In Lansing, MI and they resided in Chicago until 1985. With their infant son Nick, they moved to South Bend where Dave pursued a real estate career. He became legendary in the business and made many friends. Dave enjoyed 35 successful years at Coldwell Bankers, assisting clients and giving them his personal touch. He spoke of his total loyalty to the company. He retired in 2018.
Dave's last accomplishment was planning a new home designed for urban living in hopes of sharing an active retirement with his wife. He loved every day in the home for one and a half years and was making travel plans. As a new member of the SJV Fly Fishing Club, he had learned to make flies and purchased equipment to be a hobbyist.
Along with his loving wife Francesca, he is also survived by his sons, Nicholas Dean of Phoenix, AZ and Christopher Dean of Indianapolis, IN; along with his sister, Marilyn Dean of Mishawaka, IN. Dave was very proud of his family and talked to everyone he met about them. He wanted nothing more than to share his legacy with them and said it was his motivation for everything. His presence is deeply missed. The family thanks all who knew him and contributed to his love of people.
Dave remained an active member of St. Joseph Valley Marine Corps League and the family wishes to thank them for support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2320 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617, where friends may gather with the family a half hour prior to Mass. Graveside Service and Military Honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donating to a Veterans organization or giving assistance to a Veteran in need, in his honor. Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may express their condolences to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019