David Newhart
Dec. 14, 1936 - April 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Lee Newhart, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 83, of South Bend, passed away Saturday from complications of stomach surgery. David was born and raised in Michigantown, IN. He leaves behind his wife of almost 49 years, Sandra Newhart, along with seven children, Deborah Keisler (Chris) of Fort Wayne, IN, David Newhart (Ann) of North Liberty, IN, David Lauer (Donna Ault) of Atlanta, GA, Carlotta Santa (Rick Ness) of North Liberty, IN, James Lauer (Linda) of Elkhart, IN, Michael Lauer (Maureen) of South Bend, IN, and Jennifer Owens-Smith (Kevin) of Elkhart, IN. David has 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, with two expected this summer. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Newhart and brother, Robert Newhart, and leaves behind two brothers, Richard and Raymond Hamilton along with several nieces and nephews. David was a farmer in his younger years and then a truck driver for many years to follow. After moving to South Bend he worked as a wrecker driver for Hamilton's Towing for 40 years, and then a dispatch driver for Hill Truck Sales for 20 years, where he worked alongside his wife Sandra. He retired from TCI in December 2019. He loved to go to tractor pulls and farm shows, as his love for farming never left him. He will be cremated and laid to rest in Michigantown. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to any Hospice center of your choice.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020