David Northrop



Dec. 24, 1940 - July 8, 2019



BANGOR, MI - David A. Northrop, 78, of Bangor, Michigan, passed away on July 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



David's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Van Buren Intermediate School District Conference Center with a luncheon to follow.



David was born in Dowagiac on December 24, 1940. David graduated from Marcellus High School.



David worked as a Detective Lieutenant for the Cass County Sherriff's Department in charge of the crime lab until his retirement in 2000. David also was a small business owner. He founded NPN Computers in Dowagiac. He went on to start STAT Computers in Three Rivers. David pastored Faith Tabernacle Church in Three Rivers, Michigan for many years. David was employed by End Time Magazine as an IT Director. David was also actively involved in teaching computer classes, gazing up at the stars, and enjoying his family.



David is survived by his children, Dawn of Allegan, Michigan, David and Angie Northrop of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Darla and Gary Brown of Lawrence, Michigan; brothers, Dick Northrop Jr. of Otsego and Ray Northrop of Marcellus; and sisters, Betty Baker of Paw Paw and Virgina Macken of Long Beach, Mississippi. David is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



David is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Lynn; great-grandchild, Tracy Castner; parents, Dick and Arlene Northrop; and brothers, Don Northrop, and Jim Northrop.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to a missionary from Chile David supported for many years. Donations may be sent to UPCI Global Missions, 36 Research Park Ct., Weldon Springs, MO 63304-5616 Attn: Dan Barkley #11882. The family of David Northrop wishes to thank Hospice at Home for their compassionate care. A very special thank you to Pat Drake for your love, care, and support of David in his time of greatest need. David is continuing his legacy of teaching by training the next generation of physicians with his body donation to the Western Michigan Medical School. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019