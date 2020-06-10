David P. Clark
Feb. 8, 1974 - June 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - David Paul Clark, 46, of Mishawaka, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. David was born in South Bend on February 8, 1974, the son of Paul D. and Mary Kathryn (Riggs) Clark. He was raised in Granger and he graduated from Penn High School with the Class of ‘93. On June 28, 2003, David was united in marriage to Rebecca “Becky” McCartney in Granger. David poured his heart and soul into working for the Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Union #75, for almost 30 years, taking great pride in serving as the Apprenticeship Coordinator for 7 years and as a teacher for 10. David treasured his wife & family above all else and was especially proud of their children. He was a fabulous husband, father, son, brother & friend. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and also the Edwardsburg Conservation Club. David could always be found working on projects at home; he enjoyed woodworking and most recently creating a special piece, out of wood, for each of his children to treasure. He enjoyed grilling and was known for experimenting in the kitchen. David also liked to relax on his fishing boat on Diamond Lake. He will be dearly missed.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland & Bernadine Riggs and Dale & Ethel Clark. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Becky Clark; and their children, Noah, Ethan and Amber Clark, all of Mishawaka; his parents, Paul & Mary Clark of Granger; sister, Tracy L. Clark of Edwardsburg; brother, Brian R. (Lisa) Clark of Granger; his in-laws, Bruce & Mary Lu McCartney of South Bend; sister-in-law, Janette Rancourt of South Bend; his nephews, Jack & Nathan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:00pm Friday, June 12, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, with visitation there from 12-1pm, prior to Mass. Calling also on Thursday from 6-8pm in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorial is Feeding the Nations, c/o Provident Ministries International, 3402 Locust Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. To share a remembrance of David or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.