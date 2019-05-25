David P. Osborn



Dec. 4, 1935 - May 23, 2019



CULVER, IN - David P. Osborn, 83, of Culver, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Catherine Kasper Life Center.



David was born on December 4, 1935, in rural Marshall County. After graduating Culver High School in 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his Honorable Discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen L. Dewitt. Dave farmed and worked construction while he and Helen raised their family.



Dave retired from Easterday Construction in Culver but didn't stop farming until well into his sixties. He was a past Master and over 50-year member of the Henry H Culver Masonic Lodge F & AM and Plymouth Kilwinning Masonic Lodge 149 F & AM combined. He liked woodworking, fishing, gardening, and working with his hands.



Dave is survived by his wife, Helen L Osborn of Plymouth, IN; daughter, Julie (Gary) Jerzak of Edwardsburg, MI; sons, Timothy (Lydia) Osborn of Knox, IN and Roger (Tammy) Osborn of Koontz Lake, IN, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



A time to gather with family and friends will be held at Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Tuesday, May 26, 2019, from 12:30 - 2:30 pm EDT. Burial will follow at the Culver Masonic Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the Future Farmers of America, Culver Community School Corp., 701 School Street, Culver, IN 46511, Attn: Suzanne.



Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.



The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 25, 2019