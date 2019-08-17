Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
For more information about
David Stump
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Stump Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David P. Stump Jr. Obituary
David P. Stump Jr.

June 14, 1967 - August 10, 2019

KIMBERLING CITY, MO - David P. Stump Jr., of Kimberling City, MO, son of David P. and Sherry (Basham) Stump, was born June 14, 1967 in Fort Wayne, IN and departed this life on August 10, 2019 at the age of 52.

David had been a resident of the area for twenty-eight years, moving here from South Bend, IN. He worked as a hardware representative for Hillman Group.

David was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Michele Stump of Kimberling City, MO; his mother, Sherry Stump of South Bend, IN; two daughters, Krystal Robertson and husband Thayne of Reeds Spring, MO, and Brittney Millican and husband Montana of Clever, MO; brother, Brett Stump of Indian Point, MO; grandfather, Paul Stump of North Liberty, IN, and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Rick Stumpff officiating. Service will be held at New Testament Christian Church, 21016 Main St., Reeds Spring, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to Stone County Citizens in Action Organization.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now