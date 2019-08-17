|
David P. Stump Jr.
June 14, 1967 - August 10, 2019
KIMBERLING CITY, MO - David P. Stump Jr., of Kimberling City, MO, son of David P. and Sherry (Basham) Stump, was born June 14, 1967 in Fort Wayne, IN and departed this life on August 10, 2019 at the age of 52.
David had been a resident of the area for twenty-eight years, moving here from South Bend, IN. He worked as a hardware representative for Hillman Group.
David was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Stump of Kimberling City, MO; his mother, Sherry Stump of South Bend, IN; two daughters, Krystal Robertson and husband Thayne of Reeds Spring, MO, and Brittney Millican and husband Montana of Clever, MO; brother, Brett Stump of Indian Point, MO; grandfather, Paul Stump of North Liberty, IN, and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Rick Stumpff officiating. Service will be held at New Testament Christian Church, 21016 Main St., Reeds Spring, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to Stone County Citizens in Action Organization.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019