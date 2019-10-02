|
|
David Paul Keith
Nov. 18, 1961 - Sept. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Paul Keith, 57, lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.
David was born November 18, 1961 in South Bend, to the late Jesse H. and Collette (Mohl) Keith.
Surviving are his siblings, Janet (Robert) Laffey of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Kathy (Bruce) Seal of North Port, Florida, Lois (Salvador) Keith Flores of South Bend, Mary (Randall) Hively of South Bend, Barbara (Joe Griesinger) Keith of South Bend, and Julie (James) Smies of South Bend, and his beloved stepmother, Georgie Keith of Bremen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Keith.
Dave was born into a loving family that included his 7 older sisters, so of course, he was spoiled rotten! He had a life-long affiliation with Logan Center and participated in Special Olympics, basketball, bowling, and all the dances he could attend with his friends.
His greatest love after family was music, especially the Beatles and Elvis Presley. If you were playing Music Trivia you wanted Dave on your team!
His sisters will miss his nightly phone calls to relay his blood sugars (usually a lie), his daily meals, and to find out what the sisters were having for dinner so he could crack his awful jokes (Here's the meat, where's the LOAF?). He adored all his nieces and nephews, particularly his Sweet Baboo!
The family wants to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Logan over the years, and the staff at Wellbrooke of South Bend who made his last months of life safe and happy.
Visitation for David will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend.
Private family internment will be at a later date at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to either the Logan Center, 2505 East Jefferson Street, South Bend, Indiana 46615 or to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.
Online condolences may be directed to the Keith family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019