David Paul Matthews
1932 - 2020
David Paul Matthews

August 1932 - June 14, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - David Paul Mathews, 87, former New Carlisle High School band director and retired English teacher, died on June 14, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna, who remains in nursing care at La Posada in Green Valley. A caring teacher, he is remembered as “Uncle Dave” by many of his students. In the early 1960s, he left band directing, became a musical instrument salesman, and later gained teaching credentials in English. For the remainder of his career, 1963-1994, he taught English at New Carlisle High School and its successor, New Prairie H.S. He was born in August 1932 in Knox, Indiana, to a lawyer and his wife, who died when David was in ninth grade. After graduating from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois, he earned an M.A. in music from Butler University, Indianapolis, with some work at University of Michigan. A 20+ year resident of La Posada retirement community, he studied guitar and donated his time to teaching English to Hispanics. His ashes will be sent to Hamilton Church Cemetery, northeast of New Carlisle, Indiana. Gravesite service remains to be determined.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
