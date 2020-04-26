|
David Paul Moore Sr.
August 5, 1956 - April 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Moore Sr., 63, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.
David was born August 5, 1956 in South Bend to the late John and Elizabeth (Nowlin) Moore. Left to cherish the memory of David include his son, David (Holly) Moore, Jr.; fiancee, Rona Westrich; stepchildren, Adam (Remy) Weatherford and Tyler Weatherford; grandsons, Sean Grey and Ethan Moore; sister, Diana (Lonnie) Jackson; brothers, John Moore, James “Bill” (Sue) Moore, and Dale Moore; sister-in-law, Kelley Westrich; niece, Jennifer Williamson; nephews, Derek Jackson, Adam (Natasha) Jackson, Aaron Jackson, and Gray Moore; great-nieces, Jenneisha Glover and Ivory Jackson; and great-nephews, Titus Glover, Kyler Jackson, and Khalil Jackson.
David graduated from Washington High School, then served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Barnaby's Restaurant for many years. David was a member of the American Legion Post 284. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, music, and having a beer with his friends at the post. David loved his cats and family. He was a fun person, always joking around. David was loyal to his family and very proud of them.
Due to current health risks, a Memorial Service will be at a later date. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020