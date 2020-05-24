David Ross Taylor
August 26, 1952 - May 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Ross Taylor, 67, passed away, May 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend after a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1952 in South Bend to the late Richard and Mary (Pfender) Taylor. His sister, Peggy (Taylor, Townsend) Halleart also preceded him in death. David is survived by his sister, Judy (Taylor) Geisel and his brothers, Richard and Robert (Angela) Taylor, along with many nieces and nephews. David attended Nuner Elementary and Junior High School, Adams and Clay High School, graduating in 1970. He lived his whole life in South Bend except for a brief stint in the Army. Dave held various jobs including working for the South Bend School Corp as a computer operator and Studebaker Golf Course. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.
Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.