David S. Jackson
April 4, 1933 - Sept. 6, 2019
NILES, MI - David Stanley Jackson, 86, of Niles passed away at his home on Friday, September 6, 2019 with his family by his side.
David was born on February 4, 1933 in Niles to the late David S. and Florence (Mathews) Jackson.
David was married for 46 years to Miriam who passed away on February 3, 2017.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Miriam, his sister Mary Hamrick, and his brother Frank Jackson.
David is survived by his companion, Joan Vanlue of Niles; his children, Dava (Richard) Buell of Michigan City, IN, Michael (Sally) Jackson of Marcellus, MI, and Paula (Brian Rider) Jackson Rider of Buchanan, MI. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
David felt the call to serve his country. His patriotic spirit lead him to enlist in the United States Air Force. David served as a Flight Mechanic and Flight Chief during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.
David had a generous side as well. He was someone who could fix anything. When ever anyone asked for his help, David would often reply with a gentle, “What can I do for you?”
David was also a 32 Degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He belonged to the Niles Elks Lodge and Niles Fraternal of Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.
Visitation for David will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N. Detroit St. in Buchanan. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles, with full Military Honors.
Memorials in David's name may be made to Hope Grows or the , or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019