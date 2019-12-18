|
|
David Scott
Jan. 24, 1932 - Dec. 5, 2019
GRANGER, IN - David Scott, 87, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on January 24, 1932 in Portageville, Missouri in New Madrid and Pemiscot County, Missouri, to Pearley Matthews and Adolphus Scott. He moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1950. David Scott was a Veteran and served in the military with an Honorable Discharge. He worked as an assembly line worker at Clark Equipment Company. Later in life, he worked at Bendix Corporation for several years before retiring. David Scott was a wonderful and loving Son, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin, Nephew, and Friend. David was an active member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in South Bend, Indiana, under the Pastorship of Charles Rowlett. He was on the Deacons Board and was an active member of the church. He taught Sunday School lessons and read and studied his Bible daily. He knew the Bible like the back of his hand and could quote verses from memory. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearley and Adolphus Scott; sisters, Ardella Scott of Mississippi, Minnie Mae Cole, and Dorothy (Bobby) Spraggins of Los Angeles, California; and grandson, David Scott Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his children: four sons, Roy (Lynda) Henderson and James Henderson of Kansas City, Missouri, David Scott of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kelvin Scott of Cleveland, Ohio; three daughters, Marcia Harris of Kissimmee, Florida, Paula Matthews of Vandalia, Michigan, and Ellen Roth of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Laronica Williams, Charles Jr., Renata Newton, Jamel Henderson, Guy Nesbitt, Naomi Scott, Charity Scott, Jordanne Scott, Pearl Scott, Jeffrey Kemp, Joylyn Scott, Ralin Scott, Avery Scott, and Jillian Roth; great-grandchildren, Jayden Abram, Kyra Nesbitt, Guy Nesbitt Jr., Jordyn Nesbitt, and Amari Tyrus; and brother, James Scott of South Bend, Indiana, along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family and friends. Another family pioneer has left us to claim his wings. We all will miss him dearly - his wisdom and outpouring of love for his family. Augusta Watson Home Coming Celebration will be held at New Horizons Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46619 at 11am Sat., Dec. 21. To share a remembrance of David or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019