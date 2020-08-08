David Skalla
April 17, 1965 - August 3, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - David Patrick Skalla, a long time resident of Edwardsburg, MI has passed away on August 3, 2020. David was born on April 17, 1965 in Niles, MI to John and Barbara Skalla.
He married Debra K. Grenert on November 17, 1990 and enjoyed 30 years of marriage.
Fun times in “Dave's Garage” holds cherish-able, fun, and lots of laughable memories. His love for fishing with his brothers and friends has been a lifetime enjoyment for David. He loved the outdoors and going up north in the UP.
David started his trucking business 20 years ago, building OL' School Trucking Inc. from the ground up. His work ethic has made OL' School Trucking quite popular in Edwardsburg, MI and surrounding areas. Thanks to the help of all the employees and associates who have made this possible. David will be dearly missed by his wife and others.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his wife, Debbie, son, Nate A. (Kelly Fletcher) Sappington, grandchildren, Elexia L. Sappington and TreShawn L. Bullocks; his family of sisters and brothers: Kathy Sweeny, Dawn (John) Hunerjager, Steven (Denise) Skalla, John A. (Lorraine) Skalla, all of Michigan, and Dan (Hue) Skalla of Ohio; his step-grandchildren, Ricardo Swanson Jr., Allayah Swanson, and Maleek Swanson; step-great-grandchildren, Maleek Swanson Jr., Syaire Swanson, and Bentley Pates, and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara Skalla, sister, Michelle Hively, and his daughter, Leslie K. Sappington.
Funeral Services were 3:00pm Friday, August 7, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation was Friday from 2-3pm in the funeral home. To share a remembrance of David or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
. May he fly high as the Angels guide him home.