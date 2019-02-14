David Taylor Freeman



April 28, 1950 - Feb. 9, 2019



ELKHART, IN - David Taylor Freeman, 68, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 9, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. David was born on April 28, 1950 in Minter City, Mississippi to Roy Taylor and Leola Freeman. He married Rhonda Denise Rembert on September 4, 1976 at Canaan Baptist Church in Elkhart. Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Rhonda D. Freeman; 2 daughters, Theresa M. Freeman and Dana L. Freeman; 3 grandchildren, Justyce Buggs, Jimaryi McCray, and Amir Kareem, with another on the way; 3 brothers, Willie (Patti) Bean, Anthony Bean, and James (Ernestine) Bean; 5 sisters, Bobbie (Clarence) McKaskill, Billie (J. Marvin) Grant, Martha Bean, Margaret (Vernon) Johnson, and Beverly Wohlenhaus; and his godson, Cameron McCain.



His mother, Leola Bean; stepfather, Ralph Bean; and special cousins, Gene Freeman and Willie Tyler preceded him in death.



David was a proud 1969 graduate of Threadgill High School in Greenwood, MS. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1974 until his Honorable Discharge in 1977.



David retired as a chemical compounder from Whitehall Laboratories and Genecor. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and the Indiana Black Expo. He enjoyed playing golf, chess, and watching football. David was a free-spirted soul who never met a stranger. He was known as “cool breeze” by family and friends.



Funeral Services for David will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Canaan Baptist Church, 933 Fieldhouse Ave., Elkhart, where friends may call 1 hour prior. Pastor McNeal Stewart will officiate.



Burial will follow at the Veterans Section at Prairie Street Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and DAV #19.



Arrangements for David are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019