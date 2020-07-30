David Trethewey
May 7, 1937 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David Henry Trethewey, 83, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 7, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to the late William E. and Agnes (Dunston) Trethewey and was a lifelong resident of the area.
David served honorably in the United States Navy. He worked as a machinist at South Bend Lathe for 30 years. On December 28, 1985 in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Janice E. (Day) Trethewey who survives.
Along with his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Debora Greenwood of Boisser City, Louisiana; his son, Terry (Chery) Trethewey of South Bend; two stepsons, Dennis Nuehring of Auburn, Alabama and Kenny (Joyce) Nuehring of Sarasota, Florida; three grandchildren, Melissa (Stuart Wuergler) Trethewey, Jared Trethewey, and Riley Trethewey; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Cali, and Landon Wuergler; two sisters, Sylvia Steinke of South Bend and Kathleen (Ken) Schaffer of Milburn, Florida; and brother, William Trethewey Jr. of South Bend. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Feirick and brothers, Roger Trethewey and Geoffrey Trethewey.
David enjoyed visiting the area casinos and playing cards with long time friends and family. His joy for telling a joke or two was endless.
Memorial Services with Military Honors for David will be held at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home- River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM prior to the services (face covering will be required).
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 130 Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.