David W. Piser
May 9, 1940 - Oct. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - David W. Piser, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at North Woods Village.
David was born on May 9, 1940, in South Bend, IN to Leonore (Loew) Piser and Louis Piser. He was married to Sarah Anne Schulman (Anes) 1964-1990. From 1998-present, he was married to Dayle L. Brown.
He grew up in South Bend, IN, attending Lincoln and Monroe Elementary Schools. He graduated from Riley High School in 1958 and attended Indiana University, Bloomington, IN.
He served in the Indiana National Guard from 1959 to 1965. In 1962, he joined the family business, Simon Brothers, Inc., until 1986. He then started his own business, Piser Enterprises, which he sold in 1998 and joined with St. Joe Paper & Packaging until retirement in 2005.
Following his first heart attack in 1979, David began working out and running. In 1981 he ran the first of 14 marathons, including the Boston Marathon in 1984 and 1986. He continued to exercise usually six days each week until 2016.
He volunteered his time and talents with the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, serving as the building chair. On June 15, 2017 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jewish Federation.
David served on several boards: treasurer for Michiana Brits car club; founder, president, and treasurer of the Michiana Jewish Historical Society; and treasurer for Indiana Jewish Historical Society. Last August, he was one of several people to receive the Hoosier Jewish Legend Award from the Indiana Jewish Historical Society. In addition, he received Official Congressional Recognition from U.S. Senator Joe Donnely for distinctive Contributions with and Support of Jewish Cultural Heritage in Indiana.
He was also a past-president of the YMCA and served on the board of the Urban Youth League Services. He also served as a mentor with the South Bend Schools.
He was a member of Sinai Synagogue.
He and his wife Dayle enjoyed traveling. Among the places they visited were New Zealand, Australia, Alaska, Israel, Italy, Prague, Germany, and many National Parks and areas in the U.S.
He is survived by his wife, Dayle L. Brown; daughter, Aviva Wulfsohn (Ian) and granddaughters, Liora and Eliana (Granger, IN); son, Lawrence Piser (Jessica) and grandson Jonah (South Bend); stepson, Mark A. Holtzlander and three step-grandchildren, Adam L., Benjamin D., and Marya E. (Carmel, IN); stepson, Alan L. Holtzlander (Ft. Wayne, IN) and step-grandson, Brendan Shide (Texas); sister, Marian Burck (Maryland); brother, Daniel Piser (Debora White), (Philadelphia, PA); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
From August 2017 until April 2018 David was under the care of Senior Helpers and his wife. In April 2018, David became a resident of Northwoods Village, where he received excellent care from the staff there and also from Hospice at Great Lakes Hospice/Elara Caring. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all who took such wonderful care of David.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonore and Louis Piser of South Bend.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, in South Bend, IN on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 am, Rabbi Friedland presiding. Friends may gather to celebrate his life at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, 3202 Shalom Way, South Bend, immediately following the services. Refreshments will be served.
McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Funeral Home, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Jewish Federation of St. Joe Valley, 3202 Shalom Way, South Bend, IN 46615.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019