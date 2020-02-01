Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road,
Granger, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church,
52553 Fir Road
Granger, IN
Nov. 6, 1942 - Jan. 28, 2020

GRANGER, IN - David W. Spenner Sr., 77, of Granger, IN, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in his residence after a sudden illness. David was born on November 6, 1942 in Berrien Springs, MI, to Charles and Kitty (Hanley) Spenner. On April 25, 1970 David married Jessica Gostola.

Jessica survives along with their children, Jennifer (Jason) Spenner-Kind and David Spenner Jr.; a granddaughter, Kaylynn Kind; David's siblings, Stephen Spenner, Michael Spenner, Susan Morss, and Alice Spenner; and his beloved dog, Blacky.

David worked at Clark Equipment for 25 years and he was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Friends and family may gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Officiating will be Msgr. William C. Schooler.

Committal services will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020
