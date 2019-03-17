David Wickstrom



Dec. 11, 1979 - March 14, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - David Nicholas Wickstrom, 39, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home, of an apparent heart attack. He was born in Elkhart, Indiana on December 11, 1979 to David L. & Janet E. Wickstrom.



On August 16, 2003 in Goshen he married Sarah E. Shackelford. He was a devoted father to Daniel (13) and Thomas (7). He and the boys enjoyed fishing, taking walks, and spending time together. He loved taking Daniel to karate class and snuggling Thomas to bed at night. He was always there if you needed him. He was outgoing and always made good friends wherever he went. He was a devoted and loving husband. David graduated from Elkhart High School in 1999. He enjoyed playing MTG.



He is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons, Daniel and Thomas; father, David L. (Jan L.); mother, Janet E. Ancheta (Lon); uncle, Robert (Carol); aunt, Teresa (Jim); sister, Brandi (Jason); brother, Sam; sister, Janissa; in-laws, Katy & Adam; mother-in-law, Teresa; and maternal grandmother, Barbara Gray.



He had a special place in his heart for all those who called him uncle - especially Julia, Abbi, Olivia, Kendra, Aodhan, and Aurora. He is loved very much and will be missed by many.



A Celebration of Life Service for David will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 CR 6, Elkhart, Indiana 46514. Pastor Christopher Davis will preside. Cremation will take place at Elkhart Cremation Services. Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with his care. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary