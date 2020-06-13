David William Hecklinski
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David William

Hecklinski

Oct. 12, 1949 - June 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - David William Hecklinski, 70, born October 12, 1949 to the late William and Irene (Bartol) Hecklinski passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Left to cherish the memory of Dave is the love of his life, Andrea (Fowler) Hecklinski whom he married October 22, 1983. He is also survived by her children, Michael (Kathie) Wentzel of South Bend, Mark Wentzel of Oklahoma, and Kimberly Kuemin of South Bend; grandchildren, Stevie Kauffman, Christopher Ellis, Matthew Ellis, Ashley (Garrett) Hatfield, Andrew Ellis, Katie (Alan) Bali, Emilia Kuemin, Charles (Bree) Kuemin, and Michael Kauffman; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Sandra Hecklinski of South Bend, and a host of extended family and friends.

Dave worked at Hanks grocery store in Roseland. He was a South Bend Police Officer for 38 years until retiring in 2013 as Captain of the Training Department. Dave received a key to the City of South Bend, and was a member of the FOP Lodge #36. He enjoyed flying and received his pilot's license. Dave also enjoyed fishing, and playing jokes on his brothers in uniform. Most of all he loved spending time at the family summer lake house.

A visitation for Dave will be held 12:00pm to 2:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Ste D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Fallen Officer's Fund, 701 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved