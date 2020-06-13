David William
Hecklinski
Oct. 12, 1949 - June 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David William Hecklinski, 70, born October 12, 1949 to the late William and Irene (Bartol) Hecklinski passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Left to cherish the memory of Dave is the love of his life, Andrea (Fowler) Hecklinski whom he married October 22, 1983. He is also survived by her children, Michael (Kathie) Wentzel of South Bend, Mark Wentzel of Oklahoma, and Kimberly Kuemin of South Bend; grandchildren, Stevie Kauffman, Christopher Ellis, Matthew Ellis, Ashley (Garrett) Hatfield, Andrew Ellis, Katie (Alan) Bali, Emilia Kuemin, Charles (Bree) Kuemin, and Michael Kauffman; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Sandra Hecklinski of South Bend, and a host of extended family and friends.
Dave worked at Hanks grocery store in Roseland. He was a South Bend Police Officer for 38 years until retiring in 2013 as Captain of the Training Department. Dave received a key to the City of South Bend, and was a member of the FOP Lodge #36. He enjoyed flying and received his pilot's license. Dave also enjoyed fishing, and playing jokes on his brothers in uniform. Most of all he loved spending time at the family summer lake house.
A visitation for Dave will be held 12:00pm to 2:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Ste D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Fallen Officer's Fund, 701 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Hecklinski
Oct. 12, 1949 - June 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - David William Hecklinski, 70, born October 12, 1949 to the late William and Irene (Bartol) Hecklinski passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Left to cherish the memory of Dave is the love of his life, Andrea (Fowler) Hecklinski whom he married October 22, 1983. He is also survived by her children, Michael (Kathie) Wentzel of South Bend, Mark Wentzel of Oklahoma, and Kimberly Kuemin of South Bend; grandchildren, Stevie Kauffman, Christopher Ellis, Matthew Ellis, Ashley (Garrett) Hatfield, Andrew Ellis, Katie (Alan) Bali, Emilia Kuemin, Charles (Bree) Kuemin, and Michael Kauffman; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Sandra Hecklinski of South Bend, and a host of extended family and friends.
Dave worked at Hanks grocery store in Roseland. He was a South Bend Police Officer for 38 years until retiring in 2013 as Captain of the Training Department. Dave received a key to the City of South Bend, and was a member of the FOP Lodge #36. He enjoyed flying and received his pilot's license. Dave also enjoyed fishing, and playing jokes on his brothers in uniform. Most of all he loved spending time at the family summer lake house.
A visitation for Dave will be held 12:00pm to 2:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Ste D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Fallen Officer's Fund, 701 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.